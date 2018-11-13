SUNLESS DAWN Release Live Studio Session For Second Single Form Upcoming Timeweaver Album

Sunless Dawn delivers progressive death metal and creates a soundscape which takes their listeners on a complex melodic journey. The strong, Scandinavian and dynamic sound makes them a band to be reckoned with. Sunless Dawn has just recently released their second single “Biomorph II: Collide into Being”.

The single is the second part of a conceptual triptych: "The lyrics for this song are written from the perspective of a future cyborg who wonders whether this is a favorable state of being, and whether we lose whatever defines us as humans during this transformation. It's a song that raises a lot of questions; questions that we have not tried to answer, and questions that will be more pressing in the years to come." Guitarplayer Christoffer Hildebrandt continues, “It's a science-fiction song, but the theme is tangible: in the future, humans will presumably merge with silicon based technology in order to enhance eyesight, strength, intelligence and so on."

“Biomorph II: Collide Into Being” contains all that is Sunless Dawn: immense riffs, cryptic rhythms and menacing vocals. Combined with a recognizable Scandinavian and dynamic sound makes Sunless Dawn a force to be reckoned with.

The album Timeweaver is produced and mixed by Christoffer Valentin Hildebrandt, mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Ihsahn) and will be released through Prime Collective on this Friday, November 16th.