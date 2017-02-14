SUNLESS - Debut Album Urracha Streaming In Full

Minneapolis-based technical/avant-garde death metal outfit, Sunless, has completed the blistering Urraca, the band's proper debut album, for independent release February 24th. Listen to the full album stream below.

Formed in 2015, Sunless draws influence from pioneers of extreme, dissonant metal, such as Gorguts, Ulcerate, and Deathspell Omega, reinterpreting the sounds through an abstract lens that is all their own. Comprised of bassist Mitch Schooler (ex-Nerves, Modulus), drummer Ben Iburg (Not From Here, The Eye Unclouded), and guitarist/vocalist Lucas Scott (Australis, Pestifere), the band boasts a prominent rhythm section, a scattered assortment of time signatures, interwoven and complex arrangements, and bellowing death growls, akin to the output of Baring Teeth, Pyrrhon, and Artificial Brain.

Sunless spent most of 2016 performing across the Midwestern US in support of their demo with like-minded bands such as Plebeian Grandstand, Yautja, and Pyrrhon, while writing for their debut album, Urraca. Tracked by Adam Tucker at Signaturetone Recording in their hometown of Minneapolis (Thou, Mutilation Rites, Ambassador Gun), and mixed/mastered by Colin Marston at Menegroth, The Thousand Caves in Queens, New York, Urraca delivers a relentlessly engaging onslaught of complex and dissonant death metal, with nine tracks encompassing a dense forty-four minutes. The artwork was handled by friend, lyricist, and former bandmate Andrew Notsch (ex-Youwretch), appropriately presenting the album in a psychedelic, abstract visual manner.

Urraca will be independently released by Sunless with digital, digipak CD, and cassette formats to be made available on February 24th. Pre-orders for the physical formats are live at Bandcamp here.

Tracklisting:

“Wishes Fallen On Deafened Ears”

“Gathering At The Skull’s Eye”

“Aberrant Clime”

“Born Of Clay”

“Obsidian Wing”

“Windswept Rock”

“The Ancient Ones”

“Magpie”

“Disintegration Of Man”

Album stream:

"Ancient Ones":

“Wishes Fallen On Deafened Ears”:

Urraca by Sunless

Sunless will support the release of Urraca with a two-week tour through the central regions of the US alongside Minneapolis cohorts, fungal death-sludge act, Grogus. The tour begins with a hometown record release show the day of the album's release, Friday, February 24th, and runs through Saturday, March 11th, with shows in Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Illinois, and Wisconsin before returning to Minnesota.

Tour dates:

February

24 - Reverie Café And Bar - Minneapolis, MN (record release show with Faces Of The Bog, Aziza)

25 - Bar Bar - Denver, CO

26 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

27 - The Underground - Santa Fe, NM

28 - TBA

March

1 - Your Mom's - Oklahoma City, OK

2 - TBA

3 - The Lost Well - Austin, TX

4 - TBA

5 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

6 - TBA

7 - TBA - Nashville, TN

8 - Buccaneer - Memphis, TN

9 - TBA

10 - Underground Lounge - Chicago, IL

11 - Frank's Powerplant - Milwaukee, WI

Sunless lineup:

Mitch Schooler - bass

Ben Iburg - drums

Lucas Scott - guitar, vocals