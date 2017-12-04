SUNLESS To Issue Vinyl Edition Of Urraca Album; Live Video Footage Posted

Following its initial release in February, investigative death metal trio, Sunless, will now release their acclaimed Urraca debut album on vinyl through Aural Music in early 2018.

Delivering a relentless onslaught of complex and dissonant death metal, Urraca was hailed as a thought-provoking and engaging album by countless respected metal outlets. The band self-released the album on CD, cassette, and digital platforms in conjunction with a US tour, and now prepares to reintroduce the album in a deluxe vinyl package.

Sunless commented, "We are thrilled to announce the upcoming vinyl release for our debut album Urraca through Aural Music. The gatefold jacket and double-sided insert feature beautifully reimagined designs by our close friend and former bandmate Andrew Notsch (Hollow Dusk) that naturally expand upon the hazy, desolate atmosphere put forth by the record's original layout and music itself. Urraca tells a story of the ascension and untimely death of an ancient tribe woven throughout nine mind-bending tracks of abstract, dissonant death metal. We are incredibly proud of our first full-length release and cannot wait to share it across the world for the first time in vinyl format."

Urraca will be pressed on purple vinyl, limited to just 300 copies in a deluxe gatefold sleeve, and released in Europe on January 18th, and in North America on February 9th; find pre-orders here.

Tracklisting:

“Wishes Fallen On Deafened Ears”

“Gathering At The Skull’s Eye”

“Aberrant Clime”

“Born Of Clay”

“Obsidian Wing”

“Windswept Rock”

“The Ancient Ones”

“Magpie”

“Disintegration Of Man”

Album stream:

Sunless has planned several new shows, playing two shows in Wisconsin this month - Madison on December 15th and Milwaukee on the 16th - and a show in Winnipeg on January 13th. These will be likely their final shows until spring to focus on writing their follow-up album.

Live dates:

December

15 - The Wisco - Madison, WI (with Northless, Aseethe, Corridoré)

16 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI (with Northless, Aseethe, Pig's Blood)

January

13 - The Handsome Daughter - Winnipeg, MB (with Inverted Serenity, Sphygmus, Necrotic Liquefaction)

See a recent full live set below:

Sunless lineup:

Mitch Schooler - bass

Ben Iburg - drums

Lucas Scott - guitar, vocals