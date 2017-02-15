SUNLIGHT’S BANE – Debut Album Streaming In Full

Michigan blackened grinders Sunlight's Bane will release debut album The Blackest Volume: Like All The Earth Was Buried on February 17th via Innerstrength Records. Formerly called Traitor, Sunlight's Bane has crafted a sound so inherently dark and repulsive that even the sunlight will withdraw and run from it. The album is streaming in full below.

The Blackest Volume: Like All The Earth Was Buried was recorded by Andy Nelson at Bricktop Recordings (Harm's Way, Weekend Nachos, Exalt, Dead In the Dirt) and mastered by Brad Boatright of Audiosiege (Nails, Full Of Hell, Integrity, Twitching Tongues).

Tracklisting:

“Praise The Venom Shield”

“Begrudging Soul”

“From Heaven Wept”

“Curse Diminished Years”

“I Am The Cold Harsh Whispers In Hell”

“Dance Of Thorns”

“The Blessed Ivory Tongue”

“No Taste More Bitter”

“With Fear This Love Is Given”

“Came No Dawn”

“To Whom I Await”

Album stream:

“Praise The Venom Shield”: