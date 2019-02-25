SUNN O))) Reveal Details Of Special Life Metal Record Store Day Release

Sunn O))) has collaborated with Record Store Day (#RSD19) to release Life Metal for the first time on CD and vinyl on April 13th via USA/UK/EU indie retail. April 26th marks the official release date of the CD, digital and all other vinyl via Southern Lord, and CD and LP will be available to order from Sunn O))) and Southern Lord stores on April 19th.

Life Metal, their first studio album in four years, will be supported by Sunn O)))'s first U.S. tour since 2017 and the premier U.S. tour of their 2019-2020 season. Dates and details can be found below, with more info to come soon.

Sunn O))) have also revealed two very special listening events in London and Paris in the lead up to the release. These are free, open to the public and available on a first come, first serve RSVP basis. Details and a band statement follow.

"With great pleasure we present a few special public deep listening sessions of our forthcoming album Life Metal. Our wish and intention are to offer the astounding presence, detail and color of this recording on great PA systems in a public situation as an introduction. Part of the joy of producing and mastering this album in the studio was that we were fortunate to be able to listen on the perfect high fidelity playback situations for the record, top precise studio sound guided by the best ears in the business. With these public listening sessions we hope to get a step closer to that experience of being inside the studio for you all at these special events, a few weeks before the album is unleashed upon the world." - Stephen & Greg / Sunn O)))

Public listening event details:

March 31st - Gaîte Lyrique - Paris, France

RSVP ticketed event, available to reserve today at this link. Event commences at 5:00pm.

April 9th - The Institute Of Light - London, England

This is a free Pitchblack Playback event, there will be two sessions commencing approximately 7pm and 8:30pm. Limited space available, RSVP at this location.

Catch Sunn O))) on tour across North America:

April

17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

18 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

19 - Chicago, IL - Rockefeller Chapel - SOLD OUT

20 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

22 - Chicago, IL - Rockefeller Chapel

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

26 - New Haven, CT - College Street

28 - Washington, DC - The Howard

(Photo by: Ronald Dick)