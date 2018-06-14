Sunset Society - Rock 'N' Roll Horror Film Featuring MOTÖRHEAD's Lemmy Kilmister, L.A. GUNS' Tracii Guns, GUNS N' ROSES' Dizzy Reed To Hit Theaters July 6th

Cleopatra Entertainment has announced the worldwide premier of their latest horror film Sunset Society. Directed by Phoebe Dollar and Rolfe Kanefsky, Sunset Society stars Dollar, Motörhead's Lemmy Kilmister, Steve-O (Jackass), Ron Jeremy, Robert Donovan, and L.A. Guns' Tracii Guns, with Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed rounding out the cast. The film premieres theatrically at 7:30 PM on July 6th at Downtown Independent Theatre in Los Angeles, followed by an evening of DJ sets and live bands.

The film follows Ace (Lemmy), the head vampire in charge of a secret organization in Hollywood where parties are held, musicians gather and blood flows freely! However, due to a few rebels in his midst, humans are starting to catch on to his vampire ways. In an attempt to keep a lid on his organization, Ace enlists the help of Frankie (Jeremy), Sophia (Dollar), and Mr. Cross (Donavan) to stop the leak of information. Everyone is now in danger as passions get out of control, bodies are invaded and loyalties are put to the limit.

The original motion picture soundtrack for Sunset Society is also available from Cleopatra Records and features music from Lemmy (Motörhead), Stephen Pearcy (Ratt), Jurgen Engler (Die Krupps), Jyrki 69 (69 Eyes), Thor, Electric Hellfire Club and more!

The soundtrack is available as part of the Blu Ray/DVD Home Entertainment version and also as a stand alone Digital Download and Vinyl LP version (August 17th). Sunset Society will also be released on VOD, DVD, and Blu-ray on July 24th.

Purchase the vinyl LP soundtrack here.

Purchase the Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition here.

The film premieres theatrically at 7:30 PM on July 6th at Downtown Independent Theatre in Los Angeles, followed by a special DJ set from Jyrki 69 and a live band performance by Happenin' Harry & The Haptones.

Buy tickets for the Sunset Society US theatrical premier here.