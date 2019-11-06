Sunset Strip's Roxy Theatre And Rainbow Bar & Grill Given Landmark Status By West Hollywood City Council

According to a report by Curbed out of Los Angeles, the iconic Roxy Theatre on the famed Sunset Strip was given landmark status by theWest Hollywood City Council on November 4th. It is a designation its owner had requested.

“By designating The Roxy historic, it ensures that we’ll continue to be part of the Sunset Strip yesterday, today, and tomorrow,” Lou Adler, one of club’s original owners, said in a statement.

Adler now shares ownership of the venue with the Maglieri family (owners of the Whisky a Go Go and co-owners of the Rainbow Bar, along with Adler). Adler’s son, Nic, manages the Roxy. An application for The Whisky received approval from the city’s Historic Preservation committee at its last meeting in late October, according to WeHoville, and landmark status for the Rainbow Bar & Grill was approved at the same Monday City Council meeting as the Roxy.

