SUNSTORM Featuring JOE LYNN TURNER To Release The Road To Hell Album In June; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Vocalist Joe Lynn Turner (Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen) has announced that his Sunstorm project will release their new album, The Road To Hell, on June 8th.

The first single and pre-orders will be available soon. In the meantime, check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

"Only The Good Will Survive"

"The Road To Hell"

"On The Edge"

"Blind The Sky"

"My Eyes On You"

"Future To Come"

"Everywhere"

"Resurrection"

"Calling"

"State Of The Heart"

"Still Fighting"