SUPER STROKE Featuring DOKKEN And WARRANT Members Now Known As THE END; Audio Interview with Guitarist GEORGE LYNCH Available

Guitar legend George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob) recently guested on 94.9 & 104.5 The Rock and revealed that his new band featuring former Dokken bandmates Jeff Pilson (bass) and Mick Brown (drums), and current Warrant singer Robert Mason, has been dubbed The End. The project was originally known as Super Stroke. Check out the interview below.

Lynch: "It's a very satisfying record to listen to. It's pretty deep, and I think people will really dig it. It doesn't sound like Dokken, it doesn't sound like LP (Lynch/Pilson), it doesn't sound like Lynch Mob. It has elements of all that, obviously. I think it's a natural evolution of the LP record that closely it resembles in my mind."

In a 2017 interview with Glide Magazine, bassist Jeff Pilson discussed the project.

Says Pilson: "I have a project that we’ll be announcing soon that is George Lynch, Mick Brown and I, from Dokken. We have a project with Robert Mason called Super Stroke. It won’t be coming out until well into next year but we’ve already written a lot of songs for that and it’s absolutely stupendous. I am really proud of that and real excited."

Asked what it sounds like, and if it leans towards the Dokken sound, Pilson replies: "There’s definitely some Dokken in there. There is a little bit of the straight-ahead Lynch Mob-ness in certain aspects but then another aspect we get quite musical. It’s not progressive but very musical. Some of the songs are pretty epic in their musicality. George is playing his ass off. I mean, the whole band is playing great, I got to say. And Robert is just an amazing singer and it’s so much fun. Robert is in Warrant right now, and he was the second singer for Lynch Mob. There’s a lot of connections in there. So I’m doing that."

