SUPERCHUCKER Release Widespread Panic Album; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Toronto-based hard rock/metal band, Superchucker, have released their debut full-length independent CD, Widespread Panic. This is the follow-up to the Liar! EP, released last year. Get the album here.

Superchucker consists of members of (The Exalted) Piledriver, The AC/DC Show Canada (tribute) and Muffin (tribute to metal). The band formed toward the end of 2016 and have become a live staple in the Toronto and surrounding scenes since.

The band have also released the video for the title track, "Widespread Panic", which can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Widespread Panic"

"Cartoon Nation"

"Liar" (2020)

"Bullets"

"Forgotten"

"Validate"

"We Like To Rock"

"Another Day"

"The Wait"

"Cloak Of Darkness" (2020)



"Widespread Panic" video:

"Cartoon Nation":

Under the current pandemic situation, no shows are planned but a CD release show of some sort could be in the works for the not so distant future.

Superchucker is:

Dave Barrett (lead vocals)

Steve Macpherson (bass, vocals)

Shawn Pegg (guitars, vocals),

Robert Hassey (drums, vocals)

Stavros Theodorakopoulos (guitars, vocals)