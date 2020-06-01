SUPERCHUCKER Release Widespread Panic Album; Title Track Music Video Streaming
June 1, 2020, 2 hours ago
Toronto-based hard rock/metal band, Superchucker, have released their debut full-length independent CD, Widespread Panic. This is the follow-up to the Liar! EP, released last year. Get the album here.
Superchucker consists of members of (The Exalted) Piledriver, The AC/DC Show Canada (tribute) and Muffin (tribute to metal). The band formed toward the end of 2016 and have become a live staple in the Toronto and surrounding scenes since.
The band have also released the video for the title track, "Widespread Panic", which can be found below.
Tracklisting:
"Widespread Panic"
"Cartoon Nation"
"Liar" (2020)
"Bullets"
"Forgotten"
"Validate"
"We Like To Rock"
"Another Day"
"The Wait"
"Cloak Of Darkness" (2020)
"Widespread Panic" video:
"Cartoon Nation":
Under the current pandemic situation, no shows are planned but a CD release show of some sort could be in the works for the not so distant future.
Superchucker is:
Dave Barrett (lead vocals)
Steve Macpherson (bass, vocals)
Shawn Pegg (guitars, vocals),
Robert Hassey (drums, vocals)
Stavros Theodorakopoulos (guitars, vocals)