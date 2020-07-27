SUPERCHUCKER Tease "Cloak Of Darkness" Video

Toronto hard rockers Superchucker have released a teaser clip for their new video "Cloak Of Darkness". The full video is being released August 1 via YouTube and Facebook.

It’s the third video from the band’s debut album, Widespread Panic!, which was released June 1 of this year independently. You can catch the teaser now:

Widespread Panic! cover art and tracklisting:

"Widespread Panic"

"Cartoon Nation"

"Liar" (2020)

"Bullets"

"Forgotten"

"Validate"

"We Like To Rock"

"Another Day"

"The Wait"

"Cloak Of Darkness" (2020)



"Widespread Panic" video:

"Liar" video:

Under the current pandemic situation, no shows are planned but a CD release show of some sort could be in the works for the not so distant future.

Superchucker is:

Dave Barrett (lead vocals)

Steve Macpherson (bass, vocals)

Shawn Pegg (guitars, vocals),

Robert Hassey (drums, vocals)

Stavros Theodorakopoulos (guitars, vocals)