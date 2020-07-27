SUPERCHUCKER Tease "Cloak Of Darkness" Video

July 27, 2020, an hour ago

news superchucker hard rock

SUPERCHUCKER Tease "Cloak Of Darkness" Video

Toronto hard rockers Superchucker have released a teaser clip for their new video "Cloak Of Darkness". The full video is being released August 1 via YouTube and Facebook.

It’s the third video from the band’s debut album, Widespread Panic!, which was released June 1 of this year independently. You can catch the teaser now:

Widespread Panic! cover art and tracklisting:

"Widespread Panic"
"Cartoon Nation"
"Liar" (2020)
"Bullets"
"Forgotten"
"Validate"
"We Like To Rock"
"Another Day"
"The Wait"
"Cloak Of Darkness" (2020)
    
"Widespread Panic" video:

"Liar" video:

Under the current pandemic situation, no shows are planned but a CD release show of some sort could be in the works for the not so distant future.

Superchucker is:

Dave Barrett (lead vocals)
Steve Macpherson (bass, vocals)
Shawn Pegg (guitars, vocals),
Robert Hassey (drums, vocals)
Stavros Theodorakopoulos (guitars, vocals)



