SUPERCHUCKER Tease "Cloak Of Darkness" Video
July 27, 2020, an hour ago
Toronto hard rockers Superchucker have released a teaser clip for their new video "Cloak Of Darkness". The full video is being released August 1 via YouTube and Facebook.
It’s the third video from the band’s debut album, Widespread Panic!, which was released June 1 of this year independently. You can catch the teaser now:
Widespread Panic! cover art and tracklisting:
"Widespread Panic"
"Cartoon Nation"
"Liar" (2020)
"Bullets"
"Forgotten"
"Validate"
"We Like To Rock"
"Another Day"
"The Wait"
"Cloak Of Darkness" (2020)
"Widespread Panic" video:
"Liar" video:
Under the current pandemic situation, no shows are planned but a CD release show of some sort could be in the works for the not so distant future.
Superchucker is:
Dave Barrett (lead vocals)
Steve Macpherson (bass, vocals)
Shawn Pegg (guitars, vocals),
Robert Hassey (drums, vocals)
Stavros Theodorakopoulos (guitars, vocals)