May 16, 2017, an hour ago

SUPERJOINT Featured In New Tour Tips (Top 5) Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Tips (Top 5), Superjoint recommends their tips for being on tour:

Superjoint, featuring Phil Anselmo (Down, Pantera), performed the Superjoint Ritual track “The Alcoholik” during their show on April 27th at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA. Quality video of the performance, filmed by Jake Perry, is available for streaming below:

Superjoint wrapped up their Caught Up In The Gears US tour on May 14th, in Dallas, Texas. Support on the tour was provided by Battlecross and Child Bite.

Superjoint lineup:

Phil Anselmo - Vocals
Jimmy Bower - Guitar
Kevin Bond - Guitar
Joey "Blue" Gonzalez - Drums
Stephen Taylor - Bass

