SUPERJOINT Perform “The Alcoholik” Live At The Whisky A Go Go; Video Streaming

May 15, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal superjoint phil anselmo superjoint ritual

SUPERJOINT Perform “The Alcoholik” Live At The Whisky A Go Go; Video Streaming

Superjoint, featuring Phil Anselmo (Down, Pantera), performed the Superjoint Ritual track “The Alcoholik” during their show on April 27th at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA.

Quality video of the performance, filmed by Jake Perry, is available for streaming below:
 

Superjoint wrapped up their Caught Up In The Gears US tour last night, May 14th, in Dallas, Texas. Support on the tour was provided by Battlecross and Child Bite.

Superjoint lineup:

Phil Anselmo - Vocals
Jimmy Bower - Guitar
Kevin Bond - Guitar
Joey "Blue" Gonzalez - Drums
Stephen Taylor - Bass

Featured Audio

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

Featured Video

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

Latest Reviews