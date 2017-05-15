SUPERJOINT Perform “The Alcoholik” Live At The Whisky A Go Go; Video Streaming

Superjoint, featuring Phil Anselmo (Down, Pantera), performed the Superjoint Ritual track “The Alcoholik” during their show on April 27th at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA.

Quality video of the performance, filmed by Jake Perry, is available for streaming below:





Superjoint wrapped up their Caught Up In The Gears US tour last night, May 14th, in Dallas, Texas. Support on the tour was provided by Battlecross and Child Bite.

Superjoint lineup:

Phil Anselmo - Vocals

Jimmy Bower - Guitar

Kevin Bond - Guitar

Joey "Blue" Gonzalez - Drums

Stephen Taylor - Bass