SUPERJOINT Release "The Alcoholik" Official Live Video

February 28, 2018, 9 hours ago

news heavy metal superjoint

Superjoint have released official video footage of the band performing "The Alcoholik", a track from the 2002 Superjoint Ritual album, Use Once And Destroy. The footage, courtesy of Housecore Records, was shot by Mike Holderbeast, Carolyn Babauta, Ed Holub, John Deal and Steven W Richardson in New Orleans, LA on the band's 2017 tour. Watch below:

Superjoint previously released an official video for "Fuck Your Enemy", also shot live in New Orleans.

