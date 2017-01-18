SUPERJOINT’s Phil Anselmo Discusses New Projects, Mental Health, And The Demise Of PANTERA – “I Made Every Rookie Mistake With Dope, Drugs Just To Numb The Pain”

Darren Cowan of Metal Underground interviewed Superjoint on the first date of their U.S. tour with Battlecross and Childbite. Superjoint members Joey "Blue" Gonzalez and Stephen Taylor joined the conversation. The group discussed the new Superjoint album Caught Up in the Gears Of Application, other projects such as Anselmo's mash up with horror film icon, Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Massacre II, House Of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects) called Phil + Bill Songs Of Darkness And Despair, plus his forthcoming Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals album.



Although often documented, Anselmo recounted the dissolution of Pantera:



"Let me tell you what...It's like when you're in your strongest, youthful body and all of a sudden somebody comes up behind you, this is not literal, but someone comes up behind you and smacks you in the lower back with a ball peen hammer. You injure the center of your body. It...changes...your...life...forever! On top of that, this is well documented, I made every rookie mistake with dope, drugs just to numb the pain. Booze too. All that shit. Now, today, I don't even drink."



Phil is a misunderstood person. He's been branded a racist for an un-PC joke. However, he loves his fans, regardless of race, from all around the world. One thing people, especially journalists, have to keep in mind is Phil struggles. During the early days of him joining Pantera, he fought and conquered his demons, but near the end they almost killed him. Cowan talked to him about the struggle:



"I get anxiety, social anxiety. I get all that shit, man. (Draws in deep breath) you get this simmering. You need an outlet. That's (poetry) a great outlet. Let out self-loathing. Self-loathing is a brutal, awesome outlet. That's...whoa, thank goodness for music! Thank goodness for music."



The Austin show was a special show. It was not only special for fans of the band, but there was a Texas-Louisiana-family vibe. Mike DeLeon of The Illegals opened the show with his brutal, TXDM band Flesh Hoarder and later joined Superjoint on stage to jam out "Fuck Your Enemy," (Metal Jesus baptized the crowd with his brother's horn symbol). Robert Coleman, aka Trans Am, from Goatwhore was there, too. Of course, Superjoint drummer, Joey Gonzalez, hails from Texas and plays in the band Warbeast. Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod, Down) and Philip Anselmo (too many bands to count) brought the best of New Orleans metal to the Live Music Capital of the World.