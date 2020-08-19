SUPERSUCKERS' Former Guitarist RON "RONTROSE" HEATHMAN Passes Away

Former Supersuckers guitarist, Ron "Rontrose" Heathman has passed away. Supersuckers confirmed the sad news via Facebook, where they wrote: "Rest in peace brother Ron. We’ll post more once we process this."

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Heathman appeared on the Supersuckers' first two albums - The Smoke Of Hell (1992) and La Mano Cornuda (1994) - before leaving the band in 1995. He rejoined the group for their 1997 release, Must Have Been High, and performed on The Evil Powers Of Rock’N’Roll (1999), Motherfuckers Be Trippin’ (2003), Paid (2006), and Get It Together (2008).

Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell paid his respects via Twitter, simply stating: "Very sad. RIP Ron."