SUPREME UNBEING – New Single “Solution” Streaming

Mysterious rock/metal band Supreme Unbeing, led by vocalist/prophet Zac Red, have released their third “message”, “Solutions”, available now on all digital outlets. After observing the world for many years, Zac Red has set out on a quest with fellow prophets D. Vine, Unknown and Al Mytee, to shed light over our present existence through the medium of heavy riffs, shredding solos, and philosophically intriguing lyrics addressing issues in modern-day life.

The anonymous group’s only physical representation came in the form of the animated visual for “You’ll Never Make It", created by renowned visual artist Balázs Grof.

Following up the success of the band’s first two messages, “You’ll Never Make It” and “Animals”, “Solution", released on Friday on all digital outlets, questions the human search for answers which only seem to be found in their Gods, making people blind and unappreciative of the simplicity of everyday life.

The band signed earlier this year with Megadeth’s David Ellefson’s EMP Label Group when a strange cassette tape arrived at the desk of EMP Label Group’s Thom Hazaert. When pressed for comment, Ellefson replied, “Who?”

Supreme Unbeing is set to release the final single “Dreaming” October 2, prior to the release of the band’s debut full-length LP Enter Reality, set to release on 10102020 (October 10, 2020).