SUPREME UNBEING Release New Single "Animals"; Lyric Video

Supreme Unbeing has released their second message, “Animals”, which is available now on all digital outlets.

Supreme Unbeing is a mysterious rock/metal band led by vocalist/prophet Zac Red who acts as the physical form of our collective consciousness, the ambient quantum entanglement of our most personal thoughts. After observing the world for some 30 years, Zac Red has set out on a quest with fellow prophets D. Vine, Unknown and Al Mytee to shed some light over our present existence through the medium of heavy riffs, astounding solos, and philosophically intriguing lyrics.

Labeling their songs as messages, each will cover certain areas of modern-day society. Following up the success of the band’s first message, “You’ll Never Make It”, the second message “Animals” dwells into the basic question, if there is any difference between man and animal, and how the conclusion to that question may change our perception of reality.

"Animals" was released to Active Rock Radio last week, where it debuted at #4 on the Billboard Active Rock Indicator most added, and #3 on the Foundations secondary market most added. Listen to the track on Spotify here, and watch the lyric video below:

Supreme Unbeing signed earlier this year with Megadeth’s David Ellefson’s EMP Label Group when a strange cassette tape arrived at the desk of Thom Hazaert.

“I’m still not sure who the Hell they are, but people seem to like them.”

Supreme Unbeing is set to release additional messages/singles “Solution” (September 4) and “Dreaming” (October 2) prior to the release of the debut full-length LP, Enter Reality, which is set to release on October 10.