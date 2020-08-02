SURVIVE Tease New Single "The Road To Hell Is Paved By Goodwill" Featuring TONY "DEMOLITION MAN" DOLAN

Tokyo based “Samurais from Hell”, Survive, have announced a new limited digital single "The Road To Hell Is Paved By Goodwill", coming out August 31st. The single features a guest appearance by Venom Inc's Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan. Check out the teaser trailer:

Furthermore, Survive have re-recorded a new version of "Rules Of Lies", which was included in the Human Misery album (2015), coming out also on August 31st.

In other news, Survive have released the first two episodes of the band’s history (with English subtitles), which can be seen below.

(Band photo by Ko-ichi Mukoyama)