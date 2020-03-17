SURVIVOR Classic "Eye Of The Tiger" Performed Acoustically By THOMAS ZWIJSEN & WIKI KRAWCZYK; Video

March 17, 2020, an hour ago

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he and Wiki Krawczyk perform an acoustic guitar and violin cover of Survivor mega-hit, "Eye Of The Tiger".

Zwijsen previously released the video below, performing "Coming Home" from Iron Maiden's 2010 album, The Final Frontier, on classical fingerstyle guitar.

Get tabs and tutorial videos by supporting Zwijsen on Patreon, or at his online guitar school, KingOfTheStrings.com.



