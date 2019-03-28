SURVIVOR Founder's JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE Release Video For "Proof Of Heaven" Featuring Ex-STYX Singer DENNIS DeYOUNG

Jim Peterik & World Stage are joined by the legendary Dennis DeYoung on the track "Proof Of Heaven", from the upcoming new album, Winds Of Change, out April 26 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch a video below.

A limited amount of signed CDs (50 copies only), autographed by both Jim and Dennis, are available for Europe here. Another 100 copies are available for North America, here.

Winds Of Change is the long-awaited follow-up to Jim Peterik’s now legendary Jim Peterik’s World Stage album. Winds Of Change is another musical masterpiece featuring brand new Peterik songs in collaboration with a who’s who of melodic rock’s greatest superstars, including Kevin Chalfant (ex-The Storm), Dennis DeYoung (ex-Styx), Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger), Lars Safsund and Robert Sall (Work Of Art), Toby Hitchcock (Pride Of Lions), Danny Vaughn (Tyketto), Mike Reno (Loverboy), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Jason Scheff (ex-Chicago), and a very special previously unreleased track by the late, great Jimi Jamison.

Listen to the first single, "Without A Bullet Being Fired", featuring Mike Reno of Loverboy, below. Pre-order the album here.

“Since the success of my first World Stage album back in 2001 and countless shows since, I have wanted to create a new musical legacy with this format,” says Jim. "Listening to voices blending as one has always inspired me, going back to the Beatles and other great vocal groups. I have always considered myself as much a fan of great bands and artists as I am an artist myself, so a project like World Stage is a dream come true since I get to pay homage to those whose music I love, by writing and performing with them. With "Winds Of Change" I was honored to work with some of the best, adapting my writing and production styles to fit a particular act. Many of the songs were actually co- written with the artists appearing too."

Jim Peterik and World Stage arose from the initial idea that the musical and spiritual collaboration of great artists and friends could be something truly special. The resulting album clearly displays the many talents of Jim Peterik, enhanced and embellished by a cast of noted singers and musicians. "Mike Reno…I would always watch from the wings back in the 80’s when Survivor played dates with Loverboy. I’d see the crowd go nuts when they hit "Working For The Weekend", so that’s the vibe Mike and I tried to recreate with "Without A Bullet Being Fired", say Peterik. He continues, "I am still pinching myself that i am now writing songs with Dennis DeYoung for his new album. "Proof of Heaven", included on this album, is one of my proudest moments. Same inspiration was behind the title track "Winds Of Change" with Don Barnes and Danny Chauncey (.38 Special). Kelly Keagy and Kevin Chalfant and i had a blast capturing the energy of Night Ranger and The Storm’s hits with "I Will What I Want" and "Sometimes You Just Want More". respectively. And of course "Just For You" with the great Kevin Cronin is a very special moment for me. When I watched Danny Vaughn perform at Frontiers Festival a few years back, I immediately started planning to make him a part of World Stage. "The Hand I Was Dealt" is the result, which we co-wrote. "Home Fires" with the incredible Toby Hitchcock is a song I think any fan of Pride Of Lions will take to heart. And I have created new friendships with Work Of Art and Jason Scheff because of this record."

"I am a rabid fan of every artist on the album and it was such a thrill to try and bring out their best essence, but for me the most touching moment of this record is reviving an amazing lost track by the late great Jimi Jamison. As I mixed the new version, it was again like having Jimi in the studio with me as his stunning voice came through the monitors. There was not a dry eye in the room. With "Love You All Over The World", his spirit is still with us all," adds Peterik.

In conclusion, Peterik says, "World Stage, which I created soon after I parted ways with Survivor back in 1996, was my way of bringing together the melodic rock community. Setting aside any competition between us to create great melodic rock for the audience that craves it. Since then, every World Stage show has been a total love fest with each show featuring an ever changing array of great artists.”

Winds Of Change certainly carries on that tradition and shows are in the planning stages that will reflect the lineup of this record.

Jim Peterik, through the years, has written or co-written some of rock's most memorable songs: "Vehicle" by the The Ides Of March (on which he was lead vocalist), "Eye Of The Tiger," "The Search Is Over," "High On You," and "I Can't Hold Back”, hits for .38 Special such as "Hold On Loosely," "Caught Up In You," "Fantasy Girl," and "Rockin' Into The Night", "Heavy Metal" with Sammy Hagar, and many many more. Peterik, now a part of Pride of Lions with vocalist Toby Hitchcock, is one of the most esteemed and loved recording artists and songwriters, not only on the Frontiers label, but in the larger melodic rock community.

Tracklisting:

"Winds Of Change" (featuring Danny Chauncey and Don Barnes of .38 Special)

"Without A Bullet Being Fired" (featuring Mike Reno of Loverboy)

"Proof Of Heaven" (featuring Dennis DeYoung)

"Sometimes You Just Want More" (featuring Kevin Chalfant)

"Home Fires" (featuring Toby Hitchcock of Pride of Lions)

"Just For You" (featuring Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon)

"The Hand I Was Dealt" (featuring Danny Vaughn of Tyketto)

"Where Eagles Dare" (featuring Lars Safsund and Robert Sall of Work of Art)

"I Will What I Want" (featuring Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger)

"You’re Always There" (featuring Jason Scheff)

"Avalanche" (featuring Gunnar and Matt Nelson)

"Love You All Over The World" (featuring Jimi Jamison)

"Without A Bullet Being Fired" featuring Mike Reno:

Lineup:

Jim Peterik- Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

Mike Aquino- Guitar- Lead And Rhythm

Ed Breckenfeld- Drums And Percussion

Dave Kelly- Drums

Colin Peterik- Drums

Klem Hayes- Bass

Bill Syniar- Bass

Bob Lizik- Bass

Jeff Lantz- Orchestral Arrangement of “You’re Always There”