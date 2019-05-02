SURVIVOR Founder's JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE Streaming New Song "Love You All Over The World" Feat. JIMI JAMISON

Jim Peterik & World Stage released their new album, Winds Of Change, on April 26 via Frontiers Music Srl. The song "Love You All Over The World", featuring Jimi Jamison, is available for streaming below.

Winds Of Change is the long-awaited follow-up to Jim Peterik’s now legendary Jim Peterik’s World Stage album. Winds Of Change is another musical masterpiece featuring brand new Peterik songs in collaboration with a who’s who of melodic rock’s greatest superstars, including Kevin Chalfant (ex-The Storm), Dennis DeYoung (ex-Styx), Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger), Lars Safsund and Robert Sall (Work Of Art), Toby Hitchcock (Pride Of Lions), Danny Vaughn (Tyketto), Mike Reno (Loverboy), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Jason Scheff (ex-Chicago), and a very special previously unreleased track by the late, great Jimi Jamison.

Tracklisting:

"Winds Of Change" (featuring Danny Chauncey and Don Barnes of .38 Special)

"Without A Bullet Being Fired" (featuring Mike Reno of Loverboy)

"Proof Of Heaven" (featuring Dennis DeYoung)

"Sometimes You Just Want More" (featuring Kevin Chalfant)

"Home Fires" (featuring Toby Hitchcock of Pride of Lions)

"Just For You" (featuring Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon)

"The Hand I Was Dealt" (featuring Danny Vaughn of Tyketto)

"Where Eagles Dare" (featuring Lars Safsund and Robert Sall of Work of Art)

"I Will What I Want" (featuring Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger)

"You’re Always There" (featuring Jason Scheff)

"Avalanche" (featuring Gunnar and Matt Nelson)

"Love You All Over The World" (featuring Jimi Jamison)

"Love You All Over The World" featuring Jimi Jamison:

"Proof Of Heaven" feat. Dennis DeYoung video:

"Without A Bullet Being Fired" featuring Mike Reno:

Lineup:

Jim Peterik- Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

Mike Aquino- Guitar- Lead And Rhythm

Ed Breckenfeld- Drums And Percussion

Dave Kelly- Drums

Colin Peterik- Drums

Klem Hayes- Bass

Bill Syniar- Bass

Bob Lizik- Bass

Jeff Lantz- Orchestral Arrangement of “You’re Always There”

(Photo - Kristie Schram)