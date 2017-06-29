SUSPERIA Featuring Former DIMMU BORGIR, SATYRICON Members Sign With Agonia Records; The Lyricist Album Coming Soon

Norway's melodic extreme metallers, Susperia, comprising former members of Dimmu Borgir and Satyricon, have inked a record deal with Agonia Records, with plans to release their long-awaited new album, The Lyricist. By the same token, the band will close the eight-year gap that separates their last opus, Attitude (2009).

The Lyricist will be the first studio album to showcase new vocalist, Bernt Fjellestad (aka Dagon, central figure in the picture below), whose official stage debut with the band was made at last year's 70000 Tons Of Metal Festival at sea.

The band commented on the signing and upcoming material: "Susperia is proud to announce the signing with Agonia Records for our upcoming album The Lyricist. It’s going to be a harder and more grim album, going back to Susperia’s black roots!"

Susperia may have their roots in the Norwegian black metal scene, but it is merely a starting point for a band that describes their music as "extreme metal with melodic twists". A simple philosophy of "no boundaries" demonstrates that the band has no hesitation in embracing and exploring a variety of musical avenues with ease.

The origins of the Oslo based group can be traced back to 1998 when Tjodalv, then occupying the drum seat with Dimmu Borgir, and long-time friend Cyrus (ex-Satyricon, Old Man's Child) got together to share ideas and write songs. A chance meeting between vocalist Athera and Tjodalv at 1999’s Wacken Festival in Germany would lead to the completion of the Susperia line-up, as Athera brought in also two other members - bass guitarist Memnock and guitarist Elvorn.

The band's lineup can easily be described as a long-lasting one, with all original members in place since its inception, and the exception of Dagon filling in Athera's boots, after the latter's departure in 2015. But even Dagon isn't new to Susperia. He performed with it on several occasions as a live mussician, at times Athera had other engagements. Primarily a heavy metal signer, Dagon has mastered also other vocal techincs, performing with the band. Nowadays, there's new found confidence and determination running through the Susperia camp.

With five studo albums under the belt and an etiquette of a powerful live act, Susperia has consistently remained focused on the live area. The band's numerous high profile shows include supports to W.A.S.P., In Flames, Destruction and Dimmu Borgir, as well as headline and festival appearances. One of the group’s most cherished experiences thus far, remains the invitation to be the main support to the newly reformed Testament, in late 2005.

More news on Susperia's sixth full-length album The Lyricist will follow soon.

Lineup:

Dagon - vocals

Tjodalv - drums

Memnock - bass

Cyrus - guitar

Elvorn - guitar