SUZI KORY Announces Storyteller Session And Acoustic Set At MoMondays Niagara

Newcomer Toronto rocker Suzi Kory has checked in with the following update:

"Woke up this morning with the song 'It’s All Coming Back to Me Now' in my head (don’t ask) and been singing it ever since then. As a result it has brought back memories to a time when I was the biggest Celine Dion fan on the planet - knew every song in English and French - and even got to meet her and her husband Rene (tried to convince him to be my manager too... said he was 'too busy with Celine'. Ahhhh , the nerve !!! Lol ). For more stories just like this come out to MoMondays on November 27th (in Niagara) as I tell the tale of my musical life path. For more info click here."

Check out live footage of Suzi at the CoMA Festival below.

Suzi recently cut a couple songs with The Trews guitarist/producer John-Angus MacDonald and engineer Nick DiToro. Full length audio samples are available below.

Photo by Igor Vidyashev