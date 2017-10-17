SUZI KORY Announces Two Shows For Toronto; Live Video From Brazil's CoMA Festival Posted

Newcomer Toronto rocker Suzi Kory, who supported L.A. Guns and performed at the CoMA Festival in Brazil earlier this year is now working the live circuit and has announced two shows for November:

November

3 - Queens of Metal at Coalition - Toronto, Ontario (event information)

9 - Indie Week Showcase at UG3 - Toronto, Ontario (event information)

Check out live footage from the CoMA Festival below.

Suzi recently cut a couple songs with The Trews guitarist/producer John-Angus MacDonald and engineer Nick DiToro. Full length audio samples are available below.

Photo by Igor Vidyashev