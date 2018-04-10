SUZI KORY - Fan-Filmed Video From Toronto Show At The Ballroom Posted

Newcomer Toronto rocker Suzi Kory has checked in with the following update:

"In case you missed it a couple weeks ago, here's a little taste of the show at The Ballroom Ball in Toronto! Big thanks to Indie Week, Mill Street Brewery and the amazing Gordon Enright for capturing this live performance!"

Check out "Something Ain't Right" below.

Suzi recently cut a couple songs with The Trews guitarist/producer John-Angus MacDonald and engineer Nick DiToro. Full length audio samples are available below.

Photo by Igor Vidyashev