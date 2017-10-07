SUZI KORY To Perform At Indie Week Media Launch Party In Toronto

Newcomer Toronto rocker Suzi Kory, who supported L.A. Guns earlier this year, has checked in with the following announcement:

"Get ready for two back to back performances next week:

October

11 - Indie Week Media Launch Party (Brooklynn Bar) - Toronto, Ontario

12 - The Warehouse - St. Catharines, Ontario

For more info on the Indie Week show check out the Indie Week page on Facebook. For more info and tickets to the show at The Warehouse visit SuziKory.com. Come to both and get a free hug."

Suzi recently cut a couple songs with The Trews guitarist/producer John-Angus MacDonald and engineer Nick DiToro. Full length audio samples are available below.

Photo by Igor Vidyashev