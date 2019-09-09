SUZI QUATRO On Today's Female Performers - "I Wish They'd Put Some Clothes Back On"

In a new feature by music writer Joel Gausten, rock icon Suzi Quatro discusses a variety of topics including her most recent album (this year's No Control) and her thoughts on the female music performers of today. An excerpt from the story appears below:

Quatro’s formula for making it was kicking ass during an era when a female rock singer with a bass around her neck was still very much an anomaly. Nearly five decades and a slew of fellow groundbreaking artists later, she views the current scene of women musicians/performers with equal parts admiration and unease.

Suzi: “There are a lot of good women out there, but I wish they’d put some clothes back on. I really do. That’s not what I fought for. The excuse is that they think they are in charge of their own sexuality so they can do what they like. But that’s not really what’s happening – not in reality. There are some talented people out there, and they don’t need to do that. Look at somebody like Adele. She comes out and just stands there and sings. That’s talent. You don’t need to be half-naked; you just need to be real. Sure, there’s a bit of sexuality in rock ‘n’ roll; of course, that’s always been there. But you’ve got to keep a little bit of decorum, leave a little a bit to the imagination and don’t let anybody force you into anything that you don’t want to do.”

The complete feature is available at this location.

Earlier this year, Suzi Quatro released a lyric video for "Macho Man", a track from her new studio album, No Control. Watch the clip below.

Tracklistings:

"No Soul/No Control"

"Going Home"

"Strings"

"Love Isn't Fair"

"Macho Man"

"Easy Pickings"

"Bass Line"

"Don't Do Me Wrong"

"Heavy Duty"

"I Can Teach You To Fly"

"Going Down Blues"

"Macho Man" lyric video:

"No Soul/No Control" video:

