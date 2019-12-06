SUZI QUATRO Releases New Single "Heart On The Line"; Audio

The "Queen of Rock N' Roll", Suzi Quatro, has released her new single, "Heart On The Line". The song is the bonus track of the vinyl version of her current studio album, No Control.

Suzi Quatro says about the new song: “I wrote and produced this song especially for the new album, No Control. It was originally an unplugged cut just on the vinyl. Then, how these things go... the public took over at concerts... the song went down a storm at the end of the show, and it was decided by all concerned to re-record ...which I did, taking it from unplugged to plugged and back again, it is now an emotional epic. In fact, it is MY HEART ON THE LINE.”

You can listen to the song below:

No Control was released in March through SPV/Steamhammer as CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream. Get it here.