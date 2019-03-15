SUZI QUATRO Releases Official Lyric Video For "Macho Man"

March 15, 2019, an hour ago

news classic rock hard rock suzi quatro

The "Queen Of Rock N' Roll", Suzi Quatro, has released a lyric video for "Macho Man", a track from her forthcoming studio album, No Control. Watch the clip below.

No Control will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on March 29th on CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklistings:

CD
"No Soul/No Control"
"Going Home"
"Strings"
"Love Isn't Fair"
"Macho Man"
"Easy Pickings"
"Bass Line"
"Don't Do Me Wrong"
"Heavy Duty"
"I Can Teach You To Fly"
"Going Down Blues"

LP

Side 1
"No Soul/No Control"
"Going Home"
"Strings"

Side 2
"Love Isn't Fair"
"Macho Man"
"Easy Pickings"

Side 3
"Bass Line"
"Don't Do Me Wrong"
"Heavy Duty"

Side 4
"I Can Teach You To Fly"
"Going Down Blues"
"Heart On The Line" (bonus track)
"Leopard Skin Pillbox Hat"  (bonus track)

"Macho Man" lyric video:

"No Soul/No Control" video:

Find Suzi Quatro's tour itinerary here.



