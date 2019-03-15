SUZI QUATRO Releases Official Lyric Video For "Macho Man"

The "Queen Of Rock N' Roll", Suzi Quatro, has released a lyric video for "Macho Man", a track from her forthcoming studio album, No Control. Watch the clip below.

No Control will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on March 29th on CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklistings:

LP

Side 1

"No Soul/No Control"

"Going Home"

"Strings"

Side 2

"Love Isn't Fair"

"Macho Man"

"Easy Pickings"

Side 3

"Bass Line"

"Don't Do Me Wrong"

"Heavy Duty"

Side 4

"I Can Teach You To Fly"

"Going Down Blues"

"Heart On The Line" (bonus track)

"Leopard Skin Pillbox Hat" (bonus track)

"Macho Man" lyric video:

"No Soul/No Control" video:

Find Suzi Quatro's tour itinerary here.