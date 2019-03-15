SUZI QUATRO Releases Official Lyric Video For "Macho Man"
March 15, 2019, an hour ago
The "Queen Of Rock N' Roll", Suzi Quatro, has released a lyric video for "Macho Man", a track from her forthcoming studio album, No Control. Watch the clip below.
No Control will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on March 29th on CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream. Pre-order here.
Tracklistings:
CD
"No Soul/No Control"
"Going Home"
"Strings"
"Love Isn't Fair"
"Macho Man"
"Easy Pickings"
"Bass Line"
"Don't Do Me Wrong"
"Heavy Duty"
"I Can Teach You To Fly"
"Going Down Blues"
LP
Side 1
"No Soul/No Control"
"Going Home"
"Strings"
Side 2
"Love Isn't Fair"
"Macho Man"
"Easy Pickings"
Side 3
"Bass Line"
"Don't Do Me Wrong"
"Heavy Duty"
Side 4
"I Can Teach You To Fly"
"Going Down Blues"
"Heart On The Line" (bonus track)
"Leopard Skin Pillbox Hat" (bonus track)
"Macho Man" lyric video:
"No Soul/No Control" video:
Find Suzi Quatro's tour itinerary here.