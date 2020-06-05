SVÄRD Featuring Members Of AHAB And IN MOURNING Gearing Up To Release New EP

It's been a long time, common dream and a lot had been going on since then behind-the-scenes, when members of Ahab and In Mourning got together in 2017 to start a new band project. Tim Nedergård and Björn Pettersson (both in In Mourning) teamed up with their former bandmate Pierre Stam, when drummer Cornelius Althammer of German doomsters Ahab, who has been connected to the Swedish guys in a 10 years friendship, joined this new and heavy music adventure that is Svärd.

After extensive jam sessions in Sweden, the collective recorded a first EP and signed a worldwide deal with Italy's powerhouse label, Argonauta Records.

Says Argonauta Records owner, Gero Lucisano: "During these crap months of lockdown, I've been lucky enough to intercept a bunch of demo songs

from a band I was not aware of. They totally blew me away. It is that type of Heavy Metal that really kicks hard and rocks as hell! Turned out the line-up had a sort of pedigree formed by members of Ahab and In Mourning. So, also thanks to our promoter Mona Miluski of All Noir, who is also working with Ahab for many years, everything was quite easy to make all parties happy and super enthusiastic to start out together."

Titled The Rift, Svärd's debut contains five stomping metal tracks combined with psychedelic elements. Set for a digital release on July 3rd with vinyl formats to follow, The Rift was mixed and mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Sabaton, Hypocrisy, Amorphis).

Tracklist:

"Hallowed Grounds"

"A Rift In The Green"

"Palaeocene Flames"

"The Burning Asylum"

"The Portal"

Svärd is:

Tim Nedergård – Guitars, Vocals

Björn Pettersson – Guitars, Vocals

Pierre Stam – Bass, Vocals

Cornelius Althammer – Drums