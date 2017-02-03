SVART CROWN Launch Lyric Video For New Song “Khimba Rites”

Abreaction, the new studio album from Svart Crown, will be released on March 3rd in Europe, and March 17th in North America via Century Media. A lyric video for the album track, “Khimba Rites”, is available for streaming below.

Abreaction will be available as a limited deluxe digipak that folds out to a cross (EU version), limited digipak (US version), limited gatefold LP+CD with a 12-page LP-booklet and as digital download/stream.

The cover artwork for Abreaction was created by Stefan Thanneur and perfectly captures the vibe of Abreaction with its voodoo-like atmosphere and eldritch inscrutability.

Abreaction tracklisting:

“Golden Sacrament”

“Carcosa”

“The Pact: To The Devil His Due”

“Upon This Intimate Madness”

“Khimba Rites”

“Tentacion”

“Orgasmic Spiritual Ecstasy”

“Transsubstantiation”

“Emphatic Illusion”

“Lwas”

“Nganda”

“Khimba Rites” lyric video:

“Transsubstantiation”:

As a warm up to the release of Abreaction, Svart Crown have just been confirmed for the US tour of Marduk and Incantation.

Tour dates:

February (with Marduk and Incantation)

7 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

8 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven @ Masquerade

9 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

10 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

11 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

12 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

13 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

16 - Las Vegas, NV - TBC

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

18 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

19 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

20 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

More tour dates:

February

21 - Le Ferraileur - Nantes, France

22 - Le Temps Machine - Tours, France

23 - Le Petit Bain - Paris, France

25 - Le 106 - Rouen, France

March

3 - Le Metronum - Toulouse, France

More dates to be announced soon.

Svart Crown lineup:

JB Le Bail - vocals, guitars

Ludovic Veyssière - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums

Kevin Verlay - guitars