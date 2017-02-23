SVART CROWN Premier “Orgasmic Spiritual Ecstasy” Music Video

Abreaction, the new studio album from Svart Crown, will be released on March 3rd in Europe, and March 17th in North America via Century Media. A video for the album track, “Orgasmic Spiritual Ecstasy”, is available for streaming below.

Abreaction will be available as a limited deluxe digipak that folds out to a cross (EU version), limited digipak (US version), limited gatefold LP+CD with a 12-page LP-booklet and as digital download/stream. Pre-order here.

The cover artwork for Abreaction was created by Stefan Thanneur and perfectly captures the vibe of Abreaction with its voodoo-like atmosphere and eldritch inscrutability.

Abreaction tracklisting:

“Golden Sacrament”

“Carcosa”

“The Pact: To The Devil His Due”

“Upon This Intimate Madness”

“Khimba Rites”

“Tentacion”

“Orgasmic Spiritual Ecstasy”

“Transsubstantiation”

“Emphatic Illusion”

“Lwas”

“Nganda”

“Orgasmic Spiritual Ecstasy” video:

“Khimba Rites” lyric video:

“Transsubstantiation”:

Tour dates:

February

23 - Le Petit Bain - Paris, France

25 - Le 106 - Rouen, France

March

3 - Le Metronum - Toulouse, France

Svart Crown lineup:

JB Le Bail - vocals, guitars

Ludovic Veyssière - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums

Kevin Verlay - guitars