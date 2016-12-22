SVART CROWN Reveal New Album Details, Artwork; US Tour Confirmed

Century Media has announced the release of Abreaction, the new studio album by Svart Crown, France’s trailblazing death/black metal export and true preservers of the black flame.

Today Svart Crown released the cover artwork for Abreaction. The artwork was done by Stefan Thanneur and perfectly captures the vibe of Abreaction with its Voodoo-like atmosphere and eldritch inscrutability.

Abreaction will be released as a limited deluxe Digipak that folds out to a cross (EU version), limited Digipak (US version), limited gatefold LP+CD with a 12-page LP-booklet and as digital download/stream. The album will be available on March 3rd in Europe, and March 17th in North America.

On January 13th 2017 the track, “Transsubstantiation”, will be launched as a static YouTube video and instant grat on Amazon and iTunes.

Abreaction tracklisting:

“Golden Sacrament”

“Carcosa”

“The Pact: To The Devil His Due”

“Upon This Intimate Madness”

“Khimba Rites”

“Tentacion”

“Orgasmic Spiritual Ecstasy”

“Transsubstantiation”

“Emphatic Illusion”

“Lwas”

“Nganda”

As a warm up to the release of Abreaction, Svart Crown have just been confirmed for the US tour of Marduk and Incantation.

Tour dates:

February (with Marduk and Incantation)

7 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

8 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven @ Masquerade

9 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

10 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

11 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

12 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

13 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

16 - Las Vegas, NV - TBC

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

18 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

19 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

20 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

More tour dates:

February

21 - Le Ferraileur - Nantes, France

22 - Le Temps Machine - Tours, France

23 - Le Petit Bain - Paris, France

25 - Le 106 - Rouen, France

March

3 - Le Metronum - Toulouse, France

More dates to be announced soon.

Svart Crown lineup:

JB Le Bail - vocals, guitars

Ludovic Veyssière - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums

Kevin Verlay - guitars