SVART CROWN To Release Wolves Among The Ashes Album In February; New Song "Thermageddon" Streaming

French extreme metallers, Svart Crown, are back with a new single and video, a new album, and a tour. The album, Wolves Among The Ashes, will be released on February 7. Check out the first single, “Thermageddon”, below.

Band leader JB Le Bail comments: "We are again pretty excited to reveal the first track of our new album Wolves Among The Ashes, ‘Thermageddon’. It was the first track we wrote for this album, and it shows a certain desire to come back to the blackened death metal we loved in the late 90's: uncompromising, direct and with no superfluous element. But we cannot ignore that some doors were opened on our past releases and I am pretty sure that everyone is going to be surprised by what will happen next... This time, too, everything has been under the supervision of our Nganda "Francis Caste", who captured our best sound production to date. Last but not least, Dehn Sora gave us the perfect post apocalyptic vibe that this album needed.

We are the angels of our fall

The enemies of ourselves

Our own predators

Wolves among the ashes"

Wolves Among The Ashes is certainly their most mature and diverse album to date. This new set of songs promises a deep and introspecting journey, from freezing black metal vibes to post-modern apocalyptic death metal.

Across tortured and bleak landscapes, the French quartet is exploring the most sombre and psychotic traits of humanity, from the telluric plea of "Thermaggedon" to the powerful vision of their new monolith "Living With The Enemy", slithering through sexual innuendo on "Art Of Obedience" or channeling spirituality on "Down To Nowhere". With its message both poignant and thoughtful, "Wolves Among The Ashes" is a true devil in sheep's skin and a new exciting milestone in Svart Crown's history.

Wolves Among The Ashes will be available in the following formats, and can be pre-ordered here.

- Limited CD Digipak

- Gatefold black LP + CD

- Digital Album

- Gatefold red LP + CD

- Gatefold clear LP + CD

Tracklisting:

"They Will Not Take Our Death In Vain"

"Thermageddon"

"Art Of Obedience"

"Blessed Be The Fools"

"At The Altar Of Beauty"

"Down To Nowhere"

"Exoria"

"Living With The Enemy"

Upon release of the new album, Svart Crown will set off to a European tour with label mates GosT. They will also play a release show in Toulon (FR) and you can expect them to play a couple of festivals during next Summer.

Tour dates:

February

8 - Toulon, France - L'Hélice (Release show)

February (with GosT)

25 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

26 - Budapest, Hungary - Room 41

27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

28 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

29 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

March (with GosT)

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumann’s / Felsenkeller

3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

7 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Stroomhuis

10 - Nancy, France - L’Autre Canal

11 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

12 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

14 - Liège, Belgium - Reflektor

15 - London, England - Underworld

July

24 - Revištské Podzámčí, Slovakia - Gothoom Open Air

Svart Crown are:

JB Le Bail (vocals, guitars)

Clément Flandrois (guitars, vocals)

Nicolas “Ranko” Muller (drums)

Julien Negro (bass, vocals)