SVARTSYN Reveal In Death Album Details; “Seven Headed Snake” Single Streaming

Swedish black metal band Svartsyn has revealed details surrounding its new album In Death, set for release on June 9th via Agonia Records. Firs single “Seven Headed Snake” is streaming below.

In Death is the successor to Black Testement from 2013. The album was recorded in the Belgian Mortsella Studio in March and December 2016, and in January 2017. Mixing and mastering took place at Clintworks Studio (Amon Amarth, 3 Inches Of Blood, Misery Index). The cover artwork was created by Chadwick St John (Arckanum, Horna, The Piper graphic novel).

Svartsyn plays dark, grim and misanthropic black metal. The music operates from mid-paced to fast and sinister tempos, featuring a dynamic melodic range injected into an overall feeling of obscurity and brutality. Originally formed as Chalice in 1991, and renamed to Svartsyn three years later, the band can be considered as a one man project led by Ornias. He sang and played all instruments on In Death, except for drums. Along its career, the band put out a number of albums celebrated in the underground black metal scene, including the 1998 debut album The True Legend.

Ornias comments: "The new record completes and combines the Black Testament and the Nightmarish Sleep albums. My revelations. My deathwork.”

Album formats:

-Jewelcase CD

-Limited Red LP and regular black LP

-Two different black t-shirts with white and silver/grey print.

Tracklisting:

“Seven Headed Snake”

“Dark Prophet”

“With Death”

“Inside The White Mask”

“Wilderness Of The Soul”

“Black Thrones Of Death”

“Exile In Death”

“Seven Headed Snake”:

Preorders available on Agonia Records.