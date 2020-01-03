SVARTTJERN - Norwegian Black Metal Hordes Release New Single "Frost Embalmed Abyss"; Audio

True Norwegian black metal band, Svarttjern, have released the third and final single from their forthcoming album, Shame Is Just A Word. Listen to "Frost Embalmed Abyss" below.

Svarttjern will release its fifth full-length album, Shame Is Just A Word, on January 17 via Soulseller Records. Forget genre-bending and studio sterility, as Shame Is Just A Word is nothing short of iniquitous black metal aggression designed with one goal in mind: Total Annihilation. Find pre-orders on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Prince Of Disgust”

“Ment til å Tjene”

“Melodies Of Lust”

“Ta dets Drakt”

“Frost Embalmed Abyss”

“Ravish Me”

“Bonded By Blood”

“Shame Is Just A Word”

"Frost Embalmed Abyss":

“Melodies Of Lust”:

“Prince Of Disgust”: