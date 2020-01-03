SVARTTJERN - Norwegian Black Metal Hordes Release New Single "Frost Embalmed Abyss"; Audio
January 3, 2020, 22 minutes ago
True Norwegian black metal band, Svarttjern, have released the third and final single from their forthcoming album, Shame Is Just A Word. Listen to "Frost Embalmed Abyss" below.
Svarttjern will release its fifth full-length album, Shame Is Just A Word, on January 17 via Soulseller Records. Forget genre-bending and studio sterility, as Shame Is Just A Word is nothing short of iniquitous black metal aggression designed with one goal in mind: Total Annihilation. Find pre-orders on Bandcamp.
Tracklisting:
“Prince Of Disgust”
“Ment til å Tjene”
“Melodies Of Lust”
“Ta dets Drakt”
“Frost Embalmed Abyss”
“Ravish Me”
“Bonded By Blood”
“Shame Is Just A Word”
"Frost Embalmed Abyss":
“Melodies Of Lust”:
“Prince Of Disgust”: