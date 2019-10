SVEN GALI Announce New Year's Eve Show For Oshawa, Ontario Supporting I MOTHER EARTH

On December 31st, I Mother Earth will play a New Year's Eve show at The Music Hall Concert Theatre in Oshawa, Ontario. Sven Gali and The House Call will be special guests on the night. Tickets are available now; go to this location for event details.

Sven Gali, who reunited back in March 2018, have announced a live show for Toronto, Ontarion at The Rockpile on December 7th. Go to this location for event information.

The band is gearing up to release their new single, "You Won't Break Me", due to be available soon. Stay tuned for details.

Sven Gali released an official lyric video for their brand new single, "Kill The Lies", in 2018. The single entered the Top 10 on the CBC Music's Rock Charts. Check it out below.

Sven Gali built a name fast with their live shows; drawing growing crowds on the Canadian and US circuit while building their songwriting chops and a wild reputation. David Bendeth (Paramore, Breaking Benjamin) signed the band to BMG Music Canada in 1991 and produced the self-titled debut, released in 1992.

The album included singles and videos for "Under The Influence", "Tie Dyed Skies", "In My Garden", and the ballad, "Love Don't Live Here Anymore" (#6 CanCon song of 1993). It included a cover of Teenage Head’s "Disgusteen" featuring guest vocals by Frankie Venom. The video for "Under The Influence" won the MuchMusic Best Metal Video award in 1993. The band was nominated for Hard Rock Album of the Year and Most Promising Band at the Junos. Sven Gali went gold in Canada.

Sven Gali toured extensively throughout Canada and the USA, Germany, Belgium, Ireland and the UK, headlining and on the bill with acts including: April Wine, Foreigner, Candlebox, Pearl Jam and Def Leppard.

Their follow up album, Inwire (1995), recorded at London Bridge Studios in Seattle, was produced by Kelly Grey (Candlebox, Brother Kane, Dokken) and featured guest musicians Christopher Thorn of Blind Melon, and Candlebox's Kevin Martin and Scott Mercado.

The band toured for the next year before disbanding in 1996.

Look for Sven Gali in 2019. Booking inquiries can be directed to blackmoonent@rogers.com

Sven Gali is:

Dave Wanless - vocals

Andy Frank - guitars

Shawn Minden - bass

Dan Fila - drums

Sean Williamson - guitars