SVEN GALI Drummer DAN FILA On Release Of Comeback EP - "The Only Thing We Knew For Certain Was That We Wouldn't Give Up Until We Got It Right"

Canadian bashers Sven Gali, who reunited back in March 2018, released their comeback EP, entitled 3, on Friday, June 12th. Drummer Dan Fila has checked in with the following message:

"Today is a very special day for me, and one I couldn’t have imagined would happen 25 years ago. Today, Sven Gali 3 is released, and I couldn’t be more proud. It was not an easy record to make, and there were many seemingly insurmountable barriers we faced along the way. The only thing we knew for certain was that it felt right and that we wouldn’t give up until we got it right.

David Wanless is all that a lead singer and frontman should be - genuine and real. I believe every word he sings because of the conviction in his voice. Dave loves his family, and inspires me to be a better person.

Shawn G Minden is a truly remarkable person. There is nothing that can stop him and I’ve never met anyone so resilient and who commanding overcomes adversity. And he is a GREAT bass player. I have learned so much about groove and pocket playing with him.

Andy Frank is yet another remarkable person, and certainly one of the most intelligent people I know. Andy’s feel and groove inspire me to be better and I’m truly grateful to call him my friend.

And last but not least, Sean T Williamson. Sean and I have been through it all together, and he is one of the best guitar players on the planet. I have been in various bands with Sean since 1989. I’m pretty sure he secretly hates me - I know I would if I were him.

I am blessed and grateful to be in the company of such amazing musicians and people - I am blessed to be a part of Sven Gali."

Sven Gali built a name fast with their live shows; drawing growing crowds on the Canadian and US circuit while building their songwriting chops and a wild reputation. David Bendeth signed the band to BMG Music Canada in 1991 and produced the self-titled debut, released in 1992.

The masterful debut album includes the hit, which was MuchMusic Best Metal Video award of 1993, "Under The Influence" and the emotional sweet balladry of "Love Don't Live Here Anymore", a song that became the #6 CanCon song of 1993. Following their profound release, the band was nominated for Hard Rock Album Of The Year and Most Promising Band at the Junos. Sven Gali went gold in Canada that year.

Following extensive touring worldwide, being a major event on stages with legends (April Wine / Foreigner / Pearl Jam / Def Leppard), Sven Gali didn't stop there, and continued their journey with release of their sophomore, InWire, in 1995.

Just recently, after a long time in the shadows, twenty-five years after their debut album went Gold in Canada, in 2018 Sven Gali came back rockin', kicking out the jams with modernized edged rock covered in metal with "Kill The Lies", and a year later, serving "You Won't Break Me".

It appears that Sven Gali are here to take on the 00s, and it has been evident with sold out Canadian shows in 2018 and 2019 and a promise to continue to play solo and festival dates in North America and Europe through 2021 and beyond.

3 tracklisting:

"Kill The Lies"

"You Won't Break Me"

"Now"

"Hurt"

