SVEN GALI - Fan-Filmed Video From Hamilton Reunion Show Posted

On July 21st, Canada's reunited Sven Gali performed at This Ain't Hollywood in Hamilton, ON. Fan filmed video from the show is available below.

Formed in 1987 in Hamilton and Niagara Falls, Ontario, Sven Gali brought the '80s and '90s hard rock / metal wave home to Canada. They delivered their high-energy live show from St. Johns to Victoria, and across the US and Europe for the next nine years. Back in March the band announced they had reunited; the 2018 lineup includes all three remaining original members: Dave Wanless (vocals), Andy Frank (guitar), Shawn Maher (bass), new drummer Dan Fila (Varga), and new guitarist Sean Williamson.

The band has two shows under their belt and are continuing with a string of dates for the summer, including a return to the UK in September. Liane Conway has since checked in with the following:

"To anyone that is going to any of the Sven Gali shows, please make sure to check out the merch table. The guys are selling cool guitar pics and necklaces with the Sven logo and Dee Cernile’s signature on the back; 100% of the proceeds are being donated to The Patterson Institute for Integrative Cancer Care in Dee’s name. I will add pictures and info about the charity in the comment section. Also, proceeds from the sale of their new single 'Kill The Lies' produced by my dear friend David Bendeth will be donated as well."

Dee Cernile was a founding member of Sven Gali. He died on February 25th, 2012 after battling lung cancer. He was 46.

Sven Gali's schedeule is now as follow:

July

27 - The Music Hall Night Club - Oshawa, ON

August

9 - The Asylum - Sudbury, ON

10 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

September

14 - Hull Metal Heaven Festival - Kingston upon Hull, UK

Sven Gali have released an official lyric video for their brand new single, "Kill The Lies". Check it out below.

Sven Gali built a name fast with their live shows; drawing growing crowds on the Canadian and US circuit while building their songwriting chops and a wild reputation. David Bendeth (Paramore, Breaking Benjamin) signed the band to BMG Music Canada in 1991 and produced the self-titled debut, released in 1992.

The album included singles and videos for "Under The Influence", "Tie Dyed Skies", "In My Garden", and the ballad, "Love Don't Live Here Anymore" (#6 CanCon song of 1993). It included a cover of Teenage Head’s "Disgusteen" featuring guest vocals by Frankie Venom. The video for "Under The Influence" won the MuchMusic Best Metal Video award in 1993. The band was nominated for Hard Rock Album of the Year and Most Promising Band at the Junos. Sven Gali went gold in Canada.

Sven Gali toured extensively throughout Canada and the USA, Germany, Belgium, Ireland and the UK, headlining and on the bill with acts including: April Wine, Foreigner, Candlebox, Pearl Jam and Def Leppard.

Their follow up album, Inwire (1995), recorded at London Bridge Studios in Seattle, was produced by Kelly Grey (Candlebox, Brother Kane, Dokken) and featured guest musicians Christopher Thorn of Blind Melon, and Candlebox's Kevin Martin and Scott Mercado.

The band toured for the next year before disbanding in 1996.

Look for Sven Gali in 2018. Booking inquiries can be directed to blackmoonent@rogers.com