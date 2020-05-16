SVEN GALI Frontman DAVE WANLESS Looks Back On The Early Days, Talks Reunion - "We Never Said The Band Was Over; We Knew One Day Something Would Pop Up"

Canadian bashers Sven Gali, who reunited back in March 2018, recently signed with RFL Records & Entertainment. They will release their comeback EP, 3, on June 12th. Frontman Dave Wanless recently spoke with The Metal Gods Meltdown about the band calling it quits in 1996 and their eventual reunion.

Wanless: "We never said that Sven Gali was over. We knew that one day something would pop up, and it was new drummer Dan from Varga that brought us together to jam and have a good time. There was never any intention of releasing anything but when we started getting together and making music, a lot of people that were Sven Gali fans from the past asked us if we were going to do something new, and here we are today."

Speaking exclusively with BraveWords, drummer Dan Fila confirmed that the song "Hurt" appearing on the EP is, in fact, an unreleased song from the early '90s.

"We put a spin on it," said Fila when BraveWords asked for confirmation of our suspicions, "but yes, it is that song."

Check out a 1993 MuchMusic performance of the song below.

Sven Gali released their breakthrough self-titled debut album in 1992. Produced by David Bendeth, the album yielded four singles: "Under the Influence", "Love Don't Live Here Anymore", "In My Garden", and "Tie Dyed Skies". It went gold in Canada and was nominated for Hard Rock Album Of The Year at the 1993 Juno Awards.

3 tracklist:

"Kill The Lies"

"You Won't Break Me"

"Now"

"Hurt"

Sven Gali have released a new single, "Now". Check it out below.

Check out Sven Gali's two previously released singles below.

"You Won't Break Me"

"Kill The Lies"

Sven Gali is:

Dave Wanless - vocals

Andy Frank - guitars

Shawn Minden - bass

Dan Fila - drums

Sean Williamson - guitars