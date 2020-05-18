SVEN GALI Post Bootleg 1993 Live Video Footage From Canada’s Wonderland

Canadian bashers Sven Gali, who reunited back in March 2018, recently signed with RFL Records & Entertainment. They will release their comeback EP, 3, on June 12th. They recently posted live bootleg footage from a 1993 show at the Kingswood Music Theatre at Canada's Wonderland in Toronto. Check it out below.

Speaking exclusively with BraveWords, drummer Dan Fila confirmed that the song "Hurt" appearing on the EP is, in fact, an unreleased song from the early '90s.

"We put a spin on it," said Fila when BraveWords asked for confirmation of our suspicions, "but yes, it is that song."

Check out a 1993 MuchMusic performance of the song below.

Sven Gali released their breakthrough self-titled debut album in 1992. Produced by David Bendeth, the album yielded four singles: "Under the Influence", "Love Don't Live Here Anymore", "In My Garden", and "Tie Dyed Skies". It went gold in Canada and was nominated for Hard Rock Album Of The Year at the 1993 Juno Awards.

Tracklist:

"Kill The Lies"

"You Won't Break Me"

"Now"

"Hurt"

Sven Gali have released a new single, "Now". Check it out below.

Check out Sven Gali's two previously released singles below.

Sven Gali is:

Dave Wanless - vocals

Andy Frank - guitars

Shawn Minden - bass

Dan Fila - drums

Sean Williamson - guitars