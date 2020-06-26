SVEN GALI Release Official Music Video For "Now" Single

Canadian bashers Sven Gali, who reunited back in March 2018, released their comeback EP, entitled 3, on June 12. The band didn't waste any time after the release, and here they are with a freshly released video, containing their uncompromised stage act, for the single, "Now".

Sven Gali built a name fast with their live shows; drawing growing crowds on the Canadian and US circuit while building their songwriting chops and a wild reputation. David Bendeth signed the band to BMG Music Canada in 1991 and produced the self-titled debut, released in 1992.

The masterful debut album includes the hit, which was MuchMusic Best Metal Video award of 1993, "Under The Influence" and the emotional sweet balladry of "Love Don't Live Here Anymore", a song that became the #6 CanCon song of 1993. Following their profound release, the band was nominated for Hard Rock Album Of The Year and Most Promising Band at the Junos. Sven Gali went gold in Canada that year.

Following extensive touring worldwide, being a major event on stages with legends (April Wine / Foreigner / Pearl Jam / Def Leppard), Sven Gali didn't stop there, and continued their journey with release of their sophomore, InWire, in 1995.

Just recently, after a long time in the shadows, twenty-five years after their debut album went Gold in Canada, in 2018 Sven Gali came back rockin', kicking out the jams with modernized edged rock covered in metal with "Kill The Lies", and a year later, serving "You Won't Break Me".

It appears that Sven Gali are here to take on the 00s, and it has been evident with sold out Canadian shows in 2018 and 2019 and a promise to continue to play solo and festival dates in North America and Europe through 2021 and beyond.

Order the 3 EP via the following links:

- Physical

- Digital

3 tracklisting:

"Kill The Lies"

"You Won't Break Me"

"Now"

"Hurt"

EP stream: