SVEN GALI Sign With RFL Records & Entertainment; Premiering New Single "Now" This Friday

Canadian bashers Sven Gali, who reunited back in March 2018, have signed with RFL Records & Entertainment and will premiere their new single, "Now", this Friday, April 3rd. It is taken from the band's forthcoming EP, entitled 3. It will be released on June 12th. Information is available here.

The band comments: "We are excited about being a part of the RFL family and are looking forward to delivering crushing melodic rock to the world. We are excited to join forces with our label mates to bring RFL records to the masses."

Check out Sven Gali's two most recent songs, both due to appear on the new EP:

"You Won't Break Me"

"Kill The Lies"

Sven Gali built a name fast with their live shows; drawing growing crowds on the Canadian and US circuit while building their songwriting chops and a wild reputation. David Bendeth (Paramore, Breaking Benjamin) signed the band to BMG Music Canada in 1991 and produced the self-titled debut, released in 1992.

The album included singles and videos for "Under The Influence", "Tie Dyed Skies", "In My Garden", and the ballad, "Love Don't Live Here Anymore" (#6 CanCon song of 1993). It included a cover of Teenage Head’s "Disgusteen" featuring guest vocals by Frankie Venom. The video for "Under The Influence" won the MuchMusic Best Metal Video award in 1993. The band was nominated for Hard Rock Album of the Year and Most Promising Band at the Junos. Sven Gali went gold in Canada.

Sven Gali is:

Dave Wanless - vocals

Andy Frank - guitars

Shawn Minden - bass

Dan Fila - drums

Sean Williamson - guitars