SWALLOW THE SUN Announce European Headline Tour For Fall 2019

Finnish melancholy death-doom metal act, Swallow The Sun, continue touring Europe later this year to support their latest release, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light,, which came out via Century Media Records in January. Support is coming from Swedish death doom metal act October Tide and fellow Finns, Oceanwake.

Dates:

October

31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

November

1 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

2 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

3 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Dutch Doom Days

4 - Paris, France - Backstage

5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Mini Z7

6 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club

7 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Club

8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

9 - Krakow, Poland - Zaścianek

10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

12 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Pod Lampou

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

14 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

15 - Weimar, Germany - Uhrenwerk

16 - Würzburg, Germany - Hammer Of Doom*

17 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz**

* only Swallow The Sun

** without Oceanwake

Lineup:

Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals

Matti Honkonen - Bass

Juuso Raatikainen - Drums

Jaani Peuhu - Keys & Vocals

Juho Räihä - Guitar

Juha Raivio - Guitar & Keys

(Photo - Jussi Ratilainen)