SWALLOW THE SUN Announce European Headline Tour For Fall 2019
June 25, 2019, an hour ago
Finnish melancholy death-doom metal act, Swallow The Sun, continue touring Europe later this year to support their latest release, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light,, which came out via Century Media Records in January. Support is coming from Swedish death doom metal act October Tide and fellow Finns, Oceanwake.
Dates:
October
31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade
November
1 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy
2 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
3 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Dutch Doom Days
4 - Paris, France - Backstage
5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Mini Z7
6 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club
7 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Club
8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
9 - Krakow, Poland - Zaścianek
10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
12 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Pod Lampou
13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
14 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
15 - Weimar, Germany - Uhrenwerk
16 - Würzburg, Germany - Hammer Of Doom*
17 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz**
* only Swallow The Sun
** without Oceanwake
Lineup:
Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals
Matti Honkonen - Bass
Juuso Raatikainen - Drums
Jaani Peuhu - Keys & Vocals
Juho Räihä - Guitar
Juha Raivio - Guitar & Keys
(Photo - Jussi Ratilainen)