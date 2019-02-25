SWALLOW THE SUN Announce European Headline Tour; OCEANS OF SLUMBER, AEONIAN SORROW To Support

Earlier this year, Finnish melancholy death-doom metal act Swallow The Sun released their new album, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light. Now the band is happy to announce an extended European Headline tour, together with label mates Oceans Of Slumber and Aeonian Sorrow.

Tour dates:

April

25 - Bochum,, Germany - Rockpalast

26 - TBA

27 - Milano, Italy - Club Legend

28 - Lyon, France - Rock’n’Eat

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

30 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

May

1 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

2 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA

3 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Groove

4 - Nantes, France - Le Ferailleur

6 - London, England - Underworld

7 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

8 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

9 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

10 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chemelnice

12 - Hamburg, Germany - HeadCrash

Get the new album here. Watch the band perform "Firelights" below: