SWALLOW THE SUN Announce European Headline Tour; OCEANS OF SLUMBER, AEONIAN SORROW To Support
February 25, 2019, 40 minutes ago
Earlier this year, Finnish melancholy death-doom metal act Swallow The Sun released their new album, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light. Now the band is happy to announce an extended European Headline tour, together with label mates Oceans Of Slumber and Aeonian Sorrow.
Tour dates:
April
25 - Bochum,, Germany - Rockpalast
26 - TBA
27 - Milano, Italy - Club Legend
28 - Lyon, France - Rock’n’Eat
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
30 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
May
1 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
2 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA
3 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Groove
4 - Nantes, France - Le Ferailleur
6 - London, England - Underworld
7 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino
8 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
9 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür
10 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chemelnice
12 - Hamburg, Germany - HeadCrash
Get the new album here. Watch the band perform "Firelights" below: