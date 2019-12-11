SWALLOW THE SUN Announce North American Headline Tour With Special Guests INFECTED RAIN And WHEEL

Finnish melancholy death-doom metal masters, Swallow The Sun, have just announced their North American headline tour. The band will be on tour this Spring with special guests Infected Rain and Wheel. Catch the tour starting April 20 in Tampa and ending on May 24 in Dallas. Tickets are available for purchase here.

"We have been touring many times in North America since 2007 but never headlined before this," states Swallow The Sun's Mikko Kotamäki about the upcoming headline tour. "So it's about time to play you a decent length shows, not just 30-45min like before. Better get your tickets now and spread the word. No excuses, you asked for it, you got it! See you soon!"

The band will be touring in support of their most recent full-length album When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light. Swallow The Sun's seventh studio album was produced by the band's very own Jaani Peuhu and Juha Raivio and is their most personal, cleanest work to date.

Tour dates:

April

20 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

22 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

24 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

26 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

30 - Quebec City, Canada - L'Anti

May

1 - Ottawa, Canada - Mavericks

2 - Toronto, Canada - Velvet Underground

3 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

4 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

5 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

6 - Madison, WI - Crucible

7 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

9 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe

12 - Vancouver, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Bend, OR - Third Street Pub

16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

20 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live**

23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar**

24 - Dallas, TX - Trees**

** no Wheel