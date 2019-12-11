SWALLOW THE SUN Announce North American Headline Tour With Special Guests INFECTED RAIN And WHEEL
Finnish melancholy death-doom metal masters, Swallow The Sun, have just announced their North American headline tour. The band will be on tour this Spring with special guests Infected Rain and Wheel. Catch the tour starting April 20 in Tampa and ending on May 24 in Dallas. Tickets are available for purchase here.
"We have been touring many times in North America since 2007 but never headlined before this," states Swallow The Sun's Mikko Kotamäki about the upcoming headline tour. "So it's about time to play you a decent length shows, not just 30-45min like before. Better get your tickets now and spread the word. No excuses, you asked for it, you got it! See you soon!"
The band will be touring in support of their most recent full-length album When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light. Swallow The Sun's seventh studio album was produced by the band's very own Jaani Peuhu and Juha Raivio and is their most personal, cleanest work to date.
Tour dates:
April
20 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables
22 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
24 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
25 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
26 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
30 - Quebec City, Canada - L'Anti
May
1 - Ottawa, Canada - Mavericks
2 - Toronto, Canada - Velvet Underground
3 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
4 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
5 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
6 - Madison, WI - Crucible
7 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
9 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe
12 - Vancouver, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre
13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
15 - Bend, OR - Third Street Pub
16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go
18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
19 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones
20 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live**
23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar**
24 - Dallas, TX - Trees**
** no Wheel