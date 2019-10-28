SWALLOW THE SUN Perform "Stone Wings" Live At John Smith Festival; Official Video Streaming

Finnish melancholy death-doom metal act, Swallow The Sun, have released an official live video for the song “Stone Wings”, filmed at John Smith Festival in July this year. The song is taken from the band’s latest album, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, which came out in January 2019.

Watch “Firelights” from the same show:

Swallow The Sun continue touring Europe, starting on October 31 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Support is coming from Swedish death doom metal act October Tide and fellow Finns Oceanwake.

Dates:

October

31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

November

1 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

2 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

3 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Dutch Doom Days

4 - Paris, France - Backstage

5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Mini Z7

6 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club

7 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Club

8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

9 - Krakow, Poland - Zaścianek

10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

12 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Pod Lampou

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

14 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

15 - Weimar, Germany - Uhrenwerk

16 - Würzburg, Germany - Hammer Of Doom*

17 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz**

* only Swallow The Sun

** without Oceanwake

Lineup:

Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals

Matti Honkonen - Bass

Juuso Raatikainen - Drums

Jaani Peuhu - Keys & Vocals

Juho Räihä - Guitar

Juha Raivio - Guitar & Keys