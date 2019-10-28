SWALLOW THE SUN Perform "Stone Wings" Live At John Smith Festival; Official Video Streaming
October 28, 2019, 2 hours ago
Finnish melancholy death-doom metal act, Swallow The Sun, have released an official live video for the song “Stone Wings”, filmed at John Smith Festival in July this year. The song is taken from the band’s latest album, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, which came out in January 2019.
Watch “Firelights” from the same show:
Swallow The Sun continue touring Europe, starting on October 31 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Support is coming from Swedish death doom metal act October Tide and fellow Finns Oceanwake.
Dates:
October
31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade
November
1 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy
2 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
3 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Dutch Doom Days
4 - Paris, France - Backstage
5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Mini Z7
6 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club
7 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Club
8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
9 - Krakow, Poland - Zaścianek
10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
12 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Pod Lampou
13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
14 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
15 - Weimar, Germany - Uhrenwerk
16 - Würzburg, Germany - Hammer Of Doom*
17 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz**
* only Swallow The Sun
** without Oceanwake
Lineup:
Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals
Matti Honkonen - Bass
Juuso Raatikainen - Drums
Jaani Peuhu - Keys & Vocals
Juho Räihä - Guitar
Juha Raivio - Guitar & Keys