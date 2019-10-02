SWALLOW THE SUN Release New Live Video "Firelights" (Live At John Smith Festival)
Finnish melancholy death-doom metal act, Swallow The Sun, have released a new live video for the song “Firelights”, recorded at John Smith Festival in July this year. “Firelights” is taken from the band’s latest album, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, which came out in January 2019. Watch the new video below:
Swallow The Sun continue touring Europe, starting on October 31 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Support is coming from Swedish death doom metal act October Tide and fellow Finns Oceanwake.
Dates:
October
31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade
November
1 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy
2 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
3 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Dutch Doom Days
4 - Paris, France - Backstage
5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Mini Z7
6 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club
7 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Club
8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
9 - Krakow, Poland - Zaścianek
10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
12 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Pod Lampou
13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
14 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
15 - Weimar, Germany - Uhrenwerk
16 - Würzburg, Germany - Hammer Of Doom*
17 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz**
* only Swallow The Sun
** without Oceanwake
Lineup:
Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals
Matti Honkonen - Bass
Juuso Raatikainen - Drums
Jaani Peuhu - Keys & Vocals
Juho Räihä - Guitar
Juha Raivio - Guitar & Keys