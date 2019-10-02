SWALLOW THE SUN Release New Live Video "Firelights" (Live At John Smith Festival)

Finnish melancholy death-doom metal act, Swallow The Sun, have released a new live video for the song “Firelights”, recorded at John Smith Festival in July this year. “Firelights” is taken from the band’s latest album, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, which came out in January 2019. Watch the new video below:

Swallow The Sun continue touring Europe, starting on October 31 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Support is coming from Swedish death doom metal act October Tide and fellow Finns Oceanwake.

Dates:

October

31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

November

1 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

2 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

3 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Dutch Doom Days

4 - Paris, France - Backstage

5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Mini Z7

6 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club

7 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Club

8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

9 - Krakow, Poland - Zaścianek

10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

12 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Pod Lampou

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

14 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

15 - Weimar, Germany - Uhrenwerk

16 - Würzburg, Germany - Hammer Of Doom*

17 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz**

* only Swallow The Sun

** without Oceanwake

Lineup:

Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals

Matti Honkonen - Bass

Juuso Raatikainen - Drums

Jaani Peuhu - Keys & Vocals

Juho Räihä - Guitar

Juha Raivio - Guitar & Keys