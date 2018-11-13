SWALLOW THE SUN To Release New Album In January; Standalone Single Due In December

Finnish melancholy death-doom metal masters, Swallow The Sun, will release their new album, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, on January 25th via Century Media Records.

One month earlier, on December 21st, they will release a standalone 14-minute epic single track called “Lumina Aurea”, both digitally and as 12” EP vinyl version.

Fueled by personal loss (the album title has its origins in Trees Of Eternity's Broken Mirror) and powered by the will to continue, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light showcases the group’s ability to maintain its signature sound while expanding upon horizons and diving deeper into the crevasse of doom-death metal. Even though the single and the album are conceptually connected, they are musically completely different. While “Lumina Aurea” - featuring Wardruna’s Einar Selvik and The Foreshadowing’s Marco I. Benevento - marks the band’s darkest and most sinister piece of music the band has ever released, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light follows a more positive approach and continues in the vein of previous albums - first-rate death-doom in the typical style of Swallow The Sun.

When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light tracklisting:

"When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light"

"The Crimson Crown"

"Firelights"

"Upon The Water"

"Stone Wings"

"Clouds On Your Side"

"Here On The Black Earth"

"Never Left"

“Lumina Aurea” tracklisting:

"Lumina Aurea"

"Lumina Aurea" (instrumental version)

Swallow The Sun have announced their first shows for 2019. Dates below.

February (with The Man-Eating Tree)

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

8 - Turku, Finland - Apollo

9 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

14 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

15 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria

16 - Kuopio, Finland - Henry's Pub